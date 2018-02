The Patriots failed on their trick-play attempt in the first half of Super Bowl LII, but the Eagles did not, and they converted when they needed it most.

It happened on fourth-and-goal, with the Eagles boldly using some trickery during the pivotal down. The ball was snapped to Corey Clement, who flipped the ball to teammate Trey Burton. The tight end then threw a pass to a wide-open Foles, who hauled it in for the touchdown.

Foles did what Tom Brady could not.