Alabama head coach Nick Saban will apparently pull out all the stops to sign a recruit — that includes showing up at a player’s house and dancing with their family, which we recently learned.

Saban paid a visit to three-star cornerback Eddie Smith’s house on Saturday night, and the mood appeared to be quite festive for a recruiting visit. The Alabama head coach showed up to Smith’s home in Slidell, Louisiana, and ended up dancing the electric slide with his family at one point.

The knock on Saban is that he’s too serious and doesn’t allow his players to have fun. This video shows that he can let his hair down and bust out some dance moves when the situation calls for it.