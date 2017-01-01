Posted byon
There’s no such thing as margin for error when it comes to Nick Saban’s coaching philosophy. This rule applies even to something as seemingly minuscule as a 5-yard delay of game penalty, as his players learned on Saturday during their most recent game against Washington in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
The Crimson Tide failed to get a play off in time, and were hit with a delay of game penalty. Saban responded by going nuts on the sideline, and letting his players know he wasn’t happy.
“Snap the ball!” he yelled.
There you have it. Snap the ball, or feel Saban’s wrath.