There’s no such thing as margin for error when it comes to Nick Saban’s coaching philosophy. This rule applies even to something as seemingly minuscule as a 5-yard delay of game penalty, as his players learned on Saturday during their most recent game against Washington in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The Crimson Tide failed to get a play off in time, and were hit with a delay of game penalty. Saban responded by going nuts on the sideline, and letting his players know he wasn’t happy.

“Snap the ball!” he yelled.

Nick Saban: calm under pressure. pic.twitter.com/1oalhsHe58 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) December 31, 2016

There you have it. Snap the ball, or feel Saban’s wrath.