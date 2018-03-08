Noah Syndergaard appears to have picked up where he left off last season — by throwing gas.

Syndergaard, in his Grapefruit League debut on Saturday, threw 22 pitches in two innings, which amounts to a very efficient outing. That’s not all, though. Of his 22 pitches, 11 of them hit 100 mph or more on the radar gun.

The Mets flamethrower did more of the same in Thursday’s spring training game against the Nationals, when he struck out seven consecutive batters, which is pretty ridiculous for March, when many pitchers are still attempting to hit their stride.

Five of seven batters struck out swinging, which is as impressive as the velocity on his heater.