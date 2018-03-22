The Sterling Shepard-Chanel Iman wedding at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles was the place to be earlier this month.

A number of celebrities attended the big event, including Chrissy Teigen and Gabrielle Union.

But no one — aside from Shepard and Iman, of course — managed to step into the spotlight and make their presence felt like Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ, who is Shepard’s teammate, came flying out onto the dance floor to really get the party started. He, along with teammate Roger Lewis and Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills, did a sho0t dance to Rich The Kid’s “Freezer.”

Beckham, however, led the charge, and you’ll want to watch the video clip below showing the eccentric dance routine, as it’s thoroughly entertaining.

Beckham can not only rack up yards after the catch, but he can also dance quite well, which that video clip and a number of others have shown.