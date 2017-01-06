Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. knows a thing or two about having some fun on and off the field.

We’ve seen him do Michael Jackson tributes to celebrate in the end zone, he’s partied with Justin Bieber and Co., and on Thursday, he wore a luchador mask during a media scrum. Beckham answered questions with it on, and even did a wrestling move to get into character.

You won’t see too many players do this in the locker room with the media watching him.

It was funny that a reporter called him “Odell Mysterio.”