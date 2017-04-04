North Carolina and Gonzaga battled it out in a great national championship game on Monday night, with the score close throughout the affair.

In the end, it was North Carolina who made plays when they needed to most, and finished strong down the stretch to emerge with a 71-65 victory.

For the Tar Heels, who lost in last year’s national championship game, it was their “shining moment.” And while the end result was great for them, plenty of other teams had their fair share of moments as well.

So without further ado, here’s the official 2017 NCAA Tournament “One Shining Moment” video.

What a great recap of this year’s March Madness.

