Oregon guard Dillon Brooks flopped not once, but twice on the same play against Utah on Thursday night, and that’s not something we’re used to seeing.

It happened when Utah’s Sedrick Barefield attempted to back him down, and then extended his arm. Brooks tried to sell the contact, even though there really wasn’t any. He backpedaled a bit and jumped backward, in order to draw the foul, but the play was blown dead. When that didn’t work, even though the play was over, he jumped back off his left foot and hit the floor hard.

Since one flop didn’t work, Brooks elected to try a second one.

The flop backfired, as Brooks was whistled for a foul on the play. The second flop was completely unnecessary, as he had already been called for the foul. So yeah, the joke was on him.