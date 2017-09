BYU put on a show for fans before Saturday’s game against Wisconsin kicked off, but it didn’t end the way they would have hoped.

Three people parachuted down onto the field to get fans pumped up, but unfortunately, one of them seemed to overshoot their landing a bit.

The first parachutist dropped in for a perfect landing, but the second one came in a bit deep and ended up crashing into a wall.

Luckily, the parachutist seemed to be OK afterwards, and the game kicked off as scheduled.