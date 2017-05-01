Paul Pierce played in his final NBA game on Sunday, and, fittingly, it was a Game 7, something “The Truth” knows a lot about.

Unfortunately, it didn’t yield the same result that his teams are used to seeing, with the Clippers falling at home to the Jazz, 104-91.

Pierce played 21 minutes in the game, and knocked down two of four shots for six points.

Three of them came on this particular play, which you need to watch, because it showcased the final points Pierce would score in his 18-year NBA career.

Paul Pierce got the final three points of his 19-year career the hard way pic.twitter.com/9W4MQ1BfLU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 30, 2017

Getting three points the old-fashioned way was a fitting way for Pierce to end his career.