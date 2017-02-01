A House Republican press conference that was held on Tuesday had an interesting ending, and it’s creating a lot of buzz.

House Speaker Paul Ryan capped off the presser by answering a question about whether or not President Donald Trump’s travel ban pertains to Republican lawmakers, which he probably didn’t like all that much.

Ryan did a pretty good job dancing around the question, and had this to say:

“What the president has asked us to focus on, something that we have been on, is we have got to secure our border,” he said. “We have a border security problem, that’s what the physical barrier on the border is all about and we have security concerns given this age of terrorism, given the fact that we have drugs coming across our border, we have an opioid problem.”

After he finished speaking, he followed a few other fellow Republicans to the briefing room, that’s when a hot mic picked up this tidbit:

“Waste of my f-cking time.”

It sure sounded like Ryan said it. You be the judge.