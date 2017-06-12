The scene in Pittsburgh was lit on Sunday night, as Penguins fans rooted their team to victory in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Pens fought hard and earned the clutch road victory by playing a sound defensive game to produce a shutout — showing that they’re still the class of the league, no matter what their playoff seed is.

With the 2-0 win at Bridgestone Arena in the books, Penguins fans are now celebrating the title win in the bars and in the streets.

One particular fan got it started on the street by eating catfish (which Predators fans have taken a liking to), while holding a replica of the Stanley Cup trophy in his other hand.

This guy looks like he’d be a ton of fun at parties.