P.K. Subban’s range knows no bounds — a lesson Canucks goaltender Anders Nilsson learned on Wednesday night.

Subban had the stones to uncork a slap shot on net from center ice during the Predators’ game against the Canucks, something few players would even attempt, as it could be considered a wasted possession.

Not for Subban, though, as the Predators star blasted the puck just out of the reach of Nilsson, into the net. The Canucks netminder nearly snagged it with his glove, but came up a bit short, and this was the result.

That is clearly one of the top goals we’ve seen during the season so far.