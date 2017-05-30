Predators coach Peter Laviolette is known for his ability to get the most out of his players, and a big reason for that is because of how he speaks to them.

Laviolette has always been a player’s coach, and his players would run through a brick wall for him, especially when he delivers a passionate, fiery speech like he did before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday night.

Sure, he was probably aware the cameras were on him, but we’re going to guess he would have been this fiery either way.

“Game 1 is up for grabs,” Laviolette said. “It’s up to us to f-cking take it!”

NBC giving you the f-bomb from Peter Laviolette you want: "It's up to us to fucking take it." pic.twitter.com/UCaj512FvT — Dumb Bozo (@davelozo) May 30, 2017

Welp, they took it all right, falling behind 3-0 after one period of play, and going on to lose the game, 5-3.