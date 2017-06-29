GOAT swimmer Michael Phelps, after winning 23 gold medals, is totally over racing people nowadays. Instead, he’s now moved on to giant mammals — specifically one type that is a legitimate killing machine.

Phelps will soon race a great white shark, as a part of Shark Week, and we’re pretty excited about it. Phelps Vs. Shark: The Battle for Ocean Supremacy will air on July 23 and looks to be quite the event. It’s not all that often that a man races a shark, in fact, usually people swim the opposite direction when they see those killing machines.

Anyway, check out the trailer for the upcoming TV event, which basically sells that the greatest swimmer of all-time will meet one of the greatest predators. The race itself may not be all that close, however, as ESPN points out that Phelps tops out at around 6 mph, while sharks go 25 mph.

Can’t wait for the race!