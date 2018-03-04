March Madness is heating up, as Sunday’s Big South Championship game produced an upset that no one expected.

Radford emerged victorious over Liberty, in dramatic fashion, and you’ll want to watch how the game ended — in case you haven’t seen it already. The game was tied at 52 with roughly one minute remaining, but some sloppy play on offense gave Radford the opportunity to win on the final possession.

And Carlik Jones delivered.

Jones pulled up from deep and absolutely drained a game-winning three-pointer, which resulted in his teammates and fans alike going nuts.

Radford is the second team to have punched its ticket to the big dance.