Los Angeles’ two newest NFL teams battled it out for funsies during a joint practice on Wednesday, and it resulted in our first official viral training camp fight video involving opposing teams.
The intra-LA rivalry is officially on now, after what happened at the end of a play that occurred during the scrimmage between the two teams.
It happened when Chargers receiver Keenan Allen put a big hit on Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman. His teammate, Trumaine Johnson stuck up for him with a shove of Dontrelle Inman, and the brawl was on after that.
There were a few other mini-fights that broke out, in addition to the one shown above.
We doubt this is the last we’ll hear from these two teams going forward. Is the close proximity to one another already creating some form of a rivalry? It looks like that’s the case, as each team fights to become relevant again, and, most importantly, win over the LA fan base, which is no easy task.