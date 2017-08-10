Los Angeles’ two newest NFL teams battled it out for funsies during a joint practice on Wednesday, and it resulted in our first official viral training camp fight video involving opposing teams.

The intra-LA rivalry is officially on now, after what happened at the end of a play that occurred during the scrimmage between the two teams.

It happened when Chargers receiver Keenan Allen put a big hit on Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman. His teammate, Trumaine Johnson stuck up for him with a shove of Dontrelle Inman, and the brawl was on after that.

Fight breaks out between #rams and #chargers. Missed first two solid punches thrown. pic.twitter.com/cwixj6YWBv — Lisa Lane (@LisaLane_Sports) August 10, 2017

There were a few other mini-fights that broke out, in addition to the one shown above.

A second fight just broke out at Rams Chargers. #FIGHTFORLA pic.twitter.com/Dg0JmEdj6l — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) August 10, 2017

We doubt this is the last we’ll hear from these two teams going forward. Is the close proximity to one another already creating some form of a rivalry? It looks like that’s the case, as each team fights to become relevant again, and, most importantly, win over the LA fan base, which is no easy task.