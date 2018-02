Randy Moss was taken off guard with a knock on the door on Saturday, and it may have been the best surprise of his entire life.

Moss was hanging out in his hotel room with his family on Saturday, when Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker knocked on the door with some big news.

Baker informed Moss that he will be inducted into the HOF, class of 2018, and he was emotional, with some tears of joy.

Grab a tissue. Here’s how @RandyMoss reacted when he found out he was headed to Canton. (via @ProFootballHOF) pic.twitter.com/cZzpis0D75 — ESPN (@espn) February 4, 2018

Randy Moss: "I think I just started to get excited seeing Mr. Baker at the door… It was just tears of joy. When you put your heart and soul into this game, to be rewarded with that gold jacket I'm just speechless.'' — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) February 4, 2018

What a moment.

