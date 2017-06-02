It’s no secret that Rihanna is a huge LeBron James fan.

Whether it’s because he’s one of the greatest players in NBA history, or because she likes his persona, Ri-Ri has always rooted for him.

She was seated courtside for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and took advantage of how close she was to the action multiple times. At one point in the second half, Rihanna could be heard yelling “Brick!” at Kevin Durant while he was shooting free throws, in an attempt to rattle him.

Durant was clearly aware of it, and was seen looking in her direction.

Listen: Rihanna yells "BRIIIIIICK!!!" at Durant during free throw, he stares her down twice 😂 (h/t @tshent) pic.twitter.com/XYdFOv9mc3 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

And he would later get revenge.

KD drained a three-pointer later on in the fourth quarter, and then turned around to stare her down.

Kevin Durant hits the 3-pointer then stares Rihanna down. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Mn3iHWUagU — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) June 2, 2017

I love the new, savage Durant, and hope to see more of this in the future.