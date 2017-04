You never know where Rob Gronkowski will pop up next.

On Wednesday, the New England Patriots tight end made a surprise appearance during Sean Spicer’s press briefing and offered the White House press secretary some help.

Gronk is always ready to help ― especially when he's at the White House. pic.twitter.com/6kzxJ9mkAe — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 19, 2017

Spicer, a Patriots fan, needed a minute to collect himself and told reporters: “All right, that was cool.”

Gronkowski and some of his teammates are at the White House today to celebrate their Super Bowl championship.