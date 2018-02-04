Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowksi was invisible in the first half of Super Bowl LII, but the team made sure to get him involved to begin the next stanza.

Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels and the coaching staff used the halftime break to dial up plays to get Gronk open when the second half began. He caught four passes on the drive, including a five-yarder for a touchdown.

Gronk celebrated by doing his signature spike in the end zone — which he did with authority.

It’s hard not to feel bad for the ball there.