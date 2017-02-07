Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski didn’t play in Super Bowl LI, but sure partied like he did at the team’s victory parade on Tuesday.

At one point, he was able to get a hold of all five Lombardi Trophies the team has won. He started with one and hoisted it over his head, and continued to do that until the fourth one. However, he lost his grip at that point and nearly dropped all of them, which would’ve been the most Gronk thing ever.

So many trophies Gronk can barely hold on pic.twitter.com/SIe4MAk9eB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 7, 2017

Gronk has great hands, though, and luckily, he caught them all with a great recovery. And then he received the fifth trophy, because of course he did.