Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski remains in concussion protocol, but all signs point to him playing in Super Bowl LII.

Gronk missed last year’s big game, so he appears excited to be likely playing in this year’s Winter Classic, even as cold as it is in Minneapolis.

So cold that Gronk himself is producing weather reports live from the scene, which he did on Tuesday. He delivered it in a creepy, weatherman-type voice, which was odd.

It’s freezy, freezy out there, apparently.