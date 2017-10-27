Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski appeared on one of TBS’ newest shows, “Drop the Mic,” and given the outcome, he probably shouldn’t have.

The show features celebrities that attempt to battle-rap against each other, claiming that it’s in the freestyle-diss spirit. Clearly, though, when you hear Gronk battle Gina Rodriguez, their lines seem just a bit rehearsed.

The episode will air next Tuesday, and you can check out some of the highlights in the video clip below.

When pint-sized and super-sized meet in this ring, it's anyone's game. Watch @HereIsGina & @RobGronkowski battle next TUESDAY on #DropTheMic pic.twitter.com/thfnGdCeVa — Drop The Mic on TBS (@DropTheMicTBS) October 25, 2017

Will Belichick appear on the show next? Highly doubtful.