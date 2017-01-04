Two of the NBA’s most young and up-and-coming teams squared off on Tuesday night, and it ended in a thrilling finish.

The end result was that each team emerged with 24 losses on the season, as the Sixers beat the Wolves 93-91 at the Wells Fargo Center thanks to an alley-oop tip-in by Robert Covington.

It happened with just 1.6 seconds remaining, with the Sixers having the ball out of bounds. The following clip below is what happens when you execute an inbounds play to perfection, which Covington perfectly finished, leaving the Wolves with just 0.2 seconds.

Robert Covington game-winning alley-oop for the 76ers pic.twitter.com/w5jnEiLuqI — Free Agent NBA Fan (@World_Wide_Wob) January 4, 2017

The Sixers have now won two in a row. They’ll attempt to extend that streak to three games in Boston on Friday.