Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III nearly got into a fight with a runner recently while working out with his girlfriend at Florida State University.

RG3 was running some laps and hanging out with his track star girlfriend, Grete Sadeiko, at the FSU track stadium Monday night. He accidentally bumped into another runner at one point, and the guy was livid about it. RG3 then got upset as well, and eventually had to be restrained after Sadeiko broke up the potential fight.

It’s not a huge surprise that the other guy reacted the way he did. RG3 is a bit arrogant, and isn’t really all that loved by other sports fans. Still, at the end of the day, nothing happened, and that’s a good thing.

[TMZ]