Some Houston Rockets players got one heck of a surprise while waiting for the elevator at the team facility.

In a hilarious video posted on the Rockets’ official website, the team’s mascot, Clutch the Bear, and several performers dressed as Batman, Iron Man, Spider Man, Darth Vader and even a big-headed version of James Harden surprise some unsuspecting Rockets players by pouring out of the elevator while dancing to some music.

You can see the full video on the team’s website, but here’s a sample via their Twitter account:

"They got the elevator LIT!" – @PatBev21 Check out the full version on https://t.co/VBY18eSOmU! pic.twitter.com/yNeaB7JUQR — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 6, 2017

It’s nice to see the Rockets players having some fun. They deserve it after clinching a playoff berth and likely home-court advantage in the first round of the postseason.