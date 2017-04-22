The Rockies only scored in one inning during Friday night’s game against the Giants, but it would prove to be all they needed.

Colorado trailed 3-0 but exploded for six runs in the fourth inning in the game, and went on to win, 6-5. The way they scored those runs, though, was exciting. So we’re going to retell the story of how they did it.

The Rockies had the bases loaded, with one out, and Trevor Story came to the plate, hoping to recreate some of his April magic. Sure enough, he did, crushing a grand slam.

But Colorado wasn’t done.

Charlie Blackmon hit what looked to be a routine fly ball to Hunter Pence, but the always-reliable outfielder slipped and fell, and botched the easy catch. The race was on after that, and a throw to the plate did not beat Blackmon.

What an offensive surge.