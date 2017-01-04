Tennis star Roger Federer was upset in the Hopman Cup on Wednesday, losing to young Alexander Zverev, so he had some time to kill afterward.

He decided to fill that void by watching another match, Belinda Bencic vs Andrea Petkovic. Bencic, like Federer, is a Swiss tennis player, so Roger was probably showing some support for her.

Federer, at one point during the match, was shown on the Bongo Cam, and he had a grand old time playing the “air drums.” This is about as animated as you’ll see him.