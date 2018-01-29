Posted byon
The time has finally come, and it appears that former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey will be taking her talents to the World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.
Rousey signed with the WWE on Sunday — an important piece of news that was cleverly announced during the Royal Rumble.
We already have some hints as to what her name will be.
Not only that, wrestling fans got a preview of what Rousey in the wrestling ring will look like. Here’s the moment she made her WWE debut.
It’s predicted that Rousey will fight at WrestleMania later in the spring, so she’ll have a few months to get in ring shape.