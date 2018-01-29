The time has finally come, and it appears that former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey will be taking her talents to the World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

Rousey signed with the WWE on Sunday — an important piece of news that was cleverly announced during the Royal Rumble.

Ronda told me she's been training at the WWE performance center for several months. She'd travel down there on weekends while she was filming in Atlanta. In other words, she's close to fighting shape. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 29, 2018

Ronda Rousey on women's UFC: "I love @joannamma ; I love @rosenamajunas . I think their rivalry is exactly what women's MMA needs right now, and I understand that they're big fans of each other, but I'm a big fan of them fighting each other. " — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 29, 2018

We already have some hints as to what her name will be.

Ronda Rousey has filed for three trademarks to "Rowdy Ronda Rousey." — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 29, 2018

Not only that, wrestling fans got a preview of what Rousey in the wrestling ring will look like. Here’s the moment she made her WWE debut.

It’s predicted that Rousey will fight at WrestleMania later in the spring, so she’ll have a few months to get in ring shape.