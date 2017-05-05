Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey got her butt kicked again, but this time it wasn’t in The Octagon. Instead, it was scripted, and for the good of viewers around the country.

Rousey appeared on an episode of NBC’s “Blindspot,”and played the role of a prison inmate who knows how to fight and is in the clank for transporting weapons across state lines.

She was a pretty big part of the episode, but didn’t last all that long, though. Rousey’s character got into a brawl involving other inmates, and was later stabbed by a group of women who were pretty mean to her.

Here are those two video clips, for your viewing pleasure.

Tough break, Ronda. Could a WWE career be far behind?