NBA fans got a taste for what Russell Westbrook is all about at the Awards show on Monday night.

Not only did Westbrook bring his teammates up to the podium with him when he accepted the MVP Award, but he also made sure to dedicate the award to his parents, whom he thanked in detail. Westbrook spent a good portion of his speech talking about how his parents helped raise him, making him into the person that he is today.

Westbrook had to fight back tears at one point, in delivering a fantastic speech that you need to watch.

“I told myself I wasn’t gonna cry but…” Russ gets emotional thanking his parents in his MVP speech pic.twitter.com/b3rUR0XxNl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 27, 2017

That was powerful