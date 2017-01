Every once in a while, you’ll see an NBA superstar get hit with a ridiculously petty foul.

That’s what happened to Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook, when he tried to toss the ball to an official, but ended up drilling the ref in the head with it.

Thunder's Russell Westbrook drills referee in the head with the ball pic.twitter.com/57PygvLNHG — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 5, 2017

Westbrook was hit with a technical foul for this accidental gesture, which seems ridiculous.