It’s pretty clear at this point that Russell Westbrook isn’t a huge fan of the Warriors, and he certainly doesn’t root for Kevin Durant.

So when the Warriors choked away a 14-point lead against the Cavs on Christmas Day on Sunday, Westbrook seemed to be happy about it.

Westbrook was seen warming up before the Thunder’s game against the Timberwolves on the court, and after watching Kyrie Irving’s game-winning shot, he sure seemed to say “Thank you, Kyrie!” on his way to the locker room.

First try! Russell Westbrook warms up on Christmas Day. RT to #NBAVote for Russ for #AllStar. pic.twitter.com/5bqpbzkaQX — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 25, 2016

He’s quite the character.

UPDATE: Westbrook denied that he was lauding Irving, and had an interesting excuse for why the media and bloggers were supposedly wrong.