Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook crossed paths in the tunnel at All-Star Weekend on Saturday, and they both made an effort not to interact with one another.

Westbrook was dapping up a media member at the time, and Durant came walking right in his direction. But as he saw Russ, KD made sure to take the long way so he could avoid his former teammate.

Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook continue to avoid one another. pic.twitter.com/bfeDwsRLRZ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 18, 2017

It will be interesting to see how tomorrow’s game will go. Not only will they be on the court together, but they’ll be on the same team. Will they pass to one another? Stay tuned.