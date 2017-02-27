Russell Westbrook dropped 41 points and recorded another triple-double in Sunday’s win over the Pelicans, and he finished things off with a bang.

Clinging to a one-point lead, with just over two minutes remaining, the Thunder looked to their superstar to close out the game, and he did. Westbrook drove the lane, and using a screen from Steven Adams, he got near the hoop with ease.

Westbrook was challenged at the rim by DeMarcus Cousins, which would make many players change direction or dish to a teammate. Westbrook, however, was not intimidated, and he took flight to posterize Cousins with a huge slam.

Best dunk by an NBA player this weekend? Yeah, we think so.