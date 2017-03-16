Stephen Curry recently came out and predicted that James Harden will win the NBA’s MVP award, but not everyone is sold on that.

Especially not Russell Westbrook.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star was asked about Curry’s comments on Thursday, and he gave a Brodie-esque response to the question.

“I don’t care…don’t matter what he say,” Westbrook said. “Who’s he?”

Earlier this week Steph Curry said James Harden should win the MVP over Russell Westbrook. Today RW responds: "who's he?" pic.twitter.com/kqeiWJiMrC — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) March 16, 2017

I’m pretty sure Russ knows who Steph is, given that he’s the reigning MVP. But maybe he believes Curry was throwing some shade at him in rolling with Harden, and that’s certainly possible. The Warriors-Thunder rivalry is now a thing, and it’s hard to see Steph backing Westbrook, given what happened between him and teammate Kevin Durant.