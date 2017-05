Russell Westbrook and his wife, Nina, went to see John Legend in concert over the holiday weekend, and it’s about as happy as we’ve seen the Thunder star in quite some time.

He may not have the vocals like Legend, but he gave “all of him” (pun attempt) during the show, and sang along with the pop legend. Russ posted some snaps of the festivities for his fans to see, and now we can enjoy them.

Russell Westbrook is all of us at a John Legend concert pic.twitter.com/PMnDqO9qsZ — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) May 29, 2017

Will Russ serenade Kevin Durant to return to OKC in the future?