Russell Westbrook is making sure that the MVP race comes down to the final regular-season game for both he and James Harden.

Westbrook casually dropped another 50 points and produced another triple-double against the Nuggets on Sunday, and did so in an incredibly efficient fashion. He made 17 of 32 shots he attempted, and only turned the ball over twice, yet dished out 10 assists.

But even with his spectacular effort, it seemed like the Thunder were going to lose the game. They didn’t, though, and that’s because there was still time on the clock, and because Westbrook is a superstar. With the Thunder trailing 105-103 and virtually no time remaining on the clock, Westbrook attempted a game-winning three-pointer to the left of the Nuggets logo, and drained it for the win.

Russell Westbrook, 42 triples-dobles, 50 pts 16 reb. 10 as. y esto…🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fmUOSgUFWC — BasketDevotionV (@BasketDVines) April 10, 2017

Even Steph Curry can probably appreciate the range on that game-winner.