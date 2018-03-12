Quantcast
Watch Saquon Barkley do insane core workout in video
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is arguably the best overall prospect in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he’s a surefire top-five pick.

Barkley’s blend of strength and athleticism makes him a gamechanger, and he can make a difference for an NFL team right away.

Not only that, he’s also ripped. Barkley possesses a lot of core strength — which is why he’s often seen shirtless — and after watching a recent workout video, we now know why.

Anyone who’s interested in getting six-pack abs just needs to attempt to do that particular core workout.