Watch Saquon Barkley, Johnny Manziel train together in workout video
Posted by on March 6, 2018

It’s “Comeback SZN” for Johnny Manziel, as the former NFL quarterback has been attempting to show that he’s worthy of being signed by a team.

Manziel recently worked out with another football star who could be a top-five pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Penn State product Saquon Barkley posted a video on Snapchat showing him training with Manziel, and a dog was in the vicinity as well.

We’re willing to bet the dog has some moves, but it’s highly unlikely that he can cut on a dime like Barkley can.