It’s “Comeback SZN” for Johnny Manziel, as the former NFL quarterback has been attempting to show that he’s worthy of being signed by a team.

Manziel recently worked out with another football star who could be a top-five pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Penn State product Saquon Barkley posted a video on Snapchat showing him training with Manziel, and a dog was in the vicinity as well.

Two of the best college football players in recent history training together 💪 @SaquonBarkley @JManziel2 (via @saquonb21) pic.twitter.com/RtCW48Qygd — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) March 6, 2018

We’re willing to bet the dog has some moves, but it’s highly unlikely that he can cut on a dime like Barkley can.