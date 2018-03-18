The officials that did Sunday’s Thunder-Raptors game at Air Canada Centre lost complete control of the game, which resulted in an ugly scene afterward.

It began down the stretch when a number of no-calls appeared to benefit the Thunder — causing a fan to yell at one of the refs. Unfortunately, the officials thought head coach Dwane Casey had said it, and he was hit with a technical. That resulted in this reaction from Kyle Lowry and Casey.

Kyle Lowry and Dwane Casey can only laugh as Casey gets T'd & tossed for someone else yelling at the referee pic.twitter.com/CYgIo840bm — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 18, 2018

Casey, DeMar DeRozan and Serge Ibaka were all ejected, but things didn’t end there. Fans began going off on the officials, which caused security to have to escort them off the floor after the game.

Referees got a full security escort off the floor in Toronto pic.twitter.com/vCtuPEoQsB — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 18, 2018

It will be interesting to see how the league views the sequence of events.