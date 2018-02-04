Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green was cleared to take the stage on the field after the Eagles emerged victorious in Super Bowl LII, but unfortunately for comedian Kevin Hart, he was not.

Green made his way through the crowd toward the stage, and he walked up the steps with the Lombardi Trophy, preparing to hand it over to the Eagles players and coaches. Hart tried to follow him, and it didn’t go well.

Check out this video, which shows Hart being denied access to the stage by security.

LOOOOOOOOL Security wouldn't let Kevin Hart get on stage pic.twitter.com/VSVpjqzhPe — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 5, 2018

That was funny to watch, but certainly not surprising.