Serge Ibaka just got paid by the Raptors, signing a $65 million contract for only three years of service with the team.

The deal is great for him, as it provides him with flexibility, being that he’ll still only be 30 years old when his contract runs up.

But for now, he remains with the Raptors, and he seems super excited about it. Here’s how he reacted, posting this video of him rocking out to a Drake’s “Know Yourself.”

Ibaka seems pumped about the new deal.