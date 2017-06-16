Part of what makes Serena Williams so great is the commitment to her craft, never relenting as far as her practice regimen goes.

That was evidenced by a video she recently posted to Instagram, which shows the 35-year-old practicing on the court.

Normally, that wouldn’t be a big deal, but the thing that makes what she did so unique is that she’s approximately seven months pregnant.

Pregnant or not, she’d still destroy us mortals on the court, and this video is proof.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:56am PDT

In case you’re wondering how pregnant she is, here you go.

My Mom A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 10, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

That’s part of why she’s one of the five greatest women to ever play the sport.