Shaq was one of the most dominant NBA big men of all-time, and few could stop him when close to the basket.

That’s why it’s hard to understand why one particular man in a pickup basketball game tried to accomplish that feat, which he paid the price for.

Shaq received the ball in the paint, and when the guy attempted to stand up and guard him, the seven-footer tossed him out of the way like a rag doll.

So yeah, that pretty much ended exactly like you’d think it would have.