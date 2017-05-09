Sidney Crosby is recovering from a concussion, so the last thing he needs right now is another hit to the head. But hockey is a physical game, and it’s hard to avoid getting hit, especially when your opponent knows your injury history.

Crosby left Game 3 and then sat out Game 4 due to the brutal hit he took from Matt Niskanen, but returned for limited action in Game 5.

The Penguins captain was a full go in Monday night’s matchup, with the Capitals trying to even the series at three games apiece. Washington’s plan was clearly to hit him early and often, and they executed it to perfection.

Check out some of the big hits they put on Crosby in the first two periods alone, especially the one that sent him flying into the boards headfirst.

Why is Crosby playing? Sit it out, man! pic.twitter.com/DIy0U6nh6c — Tracer (@OftenBlunders) May 9, 2017

It’s hard to question why the Penguins would have their captain out there, but given his concussion history, fans have to be cringing every time he gets hit.