Even a cameraman wasn’t safe at the ladies giant slalom event during the 2018 Winter Olympics on Thursday.

Swiss skier Lara Gut wiped out on the course and crashed into a cameraman, and a few others in the process as well.

Oh yeah I rem why I never got into sking!! @NBCOlympics @Olympics pic.twitter.com/fsyU3zcx62 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 15, 2018

Somehow, Gut popped right back up fairly quickly, and appeared to emerge from the cash unscathed. She ended up skiing down the hill to complete her run. Hopefully the cameraman was OK as well.