It’s no secret that Spike Lee has always been a Knicks superfan, and Chris Rock attends a good number of games as well.

The two are close friends, and sat courtside for plenty of games, so when Kristaps Porzingis threw down the hammer on Wednesday night, they were pretty excited about it.

The Knicks actually did a thing that was good, as Derrick Rose and Porizngis ran a pick-and-roll to perfection. Porzingis capped it off with a dunk, and Lee and Rock dapped each other up in approval.