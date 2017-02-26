Two of the NBA’s most storied franchises will square off Sunday at Staples Center, as the Spurs and Lakers are set to battle it out on the court.

San Antonio come into the game a bit road-weary, as this is the end of the stretch in which they’ll have played eight straight games away from AT&T Center. The Lakers, on the other hand, have lost three in a row, and will be looking to defeat the Western Conference’s second-best team so they can have some momentum going forward.

Both teams are fully healthy coming into the game, so nothing to report there. Newcomer Corey Brewer only played four minutes in Friday night’s matchup against the Thunder, so he’ll likely see more time on the court during Sunday’s game.

Game info

Date: Feb. 26, 3:30 p.m. ET

Watch on TV: FOX Sports Southwest, SPECSN



Watch online via live stream: NBA League Pass

The Spurs have won the last seven meetings between the two teams, and the last six at Staples Center.